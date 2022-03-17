Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) to “Buy”

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

NAPA opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 172,210 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 605.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 201,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 173,126 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

