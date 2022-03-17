Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Grows By 23.4%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $10.30.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Danske Bank A/S’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNKEY. Nordea Equity Research raised Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

