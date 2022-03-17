Analysts Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target at $100.92

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.92.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
NASDAQ MNST opened at $77.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.44. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
