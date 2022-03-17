Analysts Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target at $100.92

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $77.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.44. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

