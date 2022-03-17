Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Electricité de France stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECIFY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Electricité de France from €17.00 ($18.68) to €13.70 ($15.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. AlphaValue lowered Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.23.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

