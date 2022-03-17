Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,437 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $32.61 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

