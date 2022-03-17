Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Cut by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 300.1% during the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 266,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Workday by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,372,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday stock opened at $227.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,274.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

