Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group cut Wrap Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Wrap Technologies from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $84.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.75. Wrap Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 340.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRAP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 190.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

