International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IMXI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.70.

Get International Money Express alerts:

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 178,404 shares of company stock worth $3,110,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in International Money Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 72.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in International Money Express by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 108,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Money Express by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Money Express by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 37,103 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.