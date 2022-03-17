Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbe Robotics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBE opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.70. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARBE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $1,621,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,384,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

