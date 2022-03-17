22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XXII. Dawson James raised their price target on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $343.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.01. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 105.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

