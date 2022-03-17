Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.79.

Biogen stock opened at $203.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.65. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

