Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on OHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

