Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Purchases $124,492.36 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) Director Martin Francis Bernstein purchased 105,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $124,492.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SNCR stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
