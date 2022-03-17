Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Purchases $124,492.36 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) Director Martin Francis Bernstein purchased 105,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $124,492.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SNCR stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.