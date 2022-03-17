Ariel Hurley Sells 2,339 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Ariel Hurley sold 256 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $14,384.64.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 70.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

