NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.7% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $244.96 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 732,621 shares of company stock worth $202,358,058. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

