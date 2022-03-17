Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,699 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EZU. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

