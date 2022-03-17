Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

