Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,057 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 129.6% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Shares of ORCL opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average is $88.22. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.