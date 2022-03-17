Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.55.

UTZ opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Dylan Lissette acquired 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cary Devore acquired 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

