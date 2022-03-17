Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

NYSE TNK opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $427.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 997.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 185,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 150.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 71.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth about $3,791,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

