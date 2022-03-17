Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NOMD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,341,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after buying an additional 1,959,622 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $41,638,000. Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $35,815,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $34,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

