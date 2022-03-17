Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RBLX. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.36.

RBLX stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion and a PE ratio of -38.08. Roblox has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $141.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,667 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $1,631,532.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,769 shares of company stock worth $7,795,551.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $3,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $112,516,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

