Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

PARR stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $707.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $896,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 925,863 shares of company stock valued at $14,073,123 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 132,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $6,230,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 64.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Par Pacific (PARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.