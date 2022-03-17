Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 610.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD opened at $230.31 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $246.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.81.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,209,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.