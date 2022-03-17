Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Takes $3.46 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 611,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,152,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $125.67 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.24 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.