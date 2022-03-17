The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $330.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.76 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

