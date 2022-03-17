Beam Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 9,220 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,813% compared to the average daily volume of 482 put options.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $59.84 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $22,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,764,000 after acquiring an additional 542,819 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.