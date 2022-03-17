Citigroup Cuts FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Price Target to $3.27

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $7.27 to $3.27 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, UBS Group cut FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.82.
NYSE FINV opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.
FinVolution Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
