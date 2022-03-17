Citigroup Cuts FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Price Target to $3.27

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $7.27 to $3.27 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.82.

NYSE FINV opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 3,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,445,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 981,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 452,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

