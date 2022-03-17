Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Receives €72.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €72.42 ($79.58).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COK shares. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($80.22) target price on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($91.21) price objective on Cancom in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($74.18) price objective on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

COK stock opened at €55.28 ($60.75) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Cancom has a 1 year low of €45.65 ($50.16) and a 1 year high of €64.82 ($71.23).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

