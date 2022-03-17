REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get REE Automotive alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REE Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55. REE Automotive has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $11.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REE Automotive (REE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.