Veriti Management LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Moderna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $3,709,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,513 shares of company stock worth $43,926,181 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Moderna stock opened at $169.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.41 and its 200-day moving average is $266.54. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

