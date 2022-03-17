Brokerages Set Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) PT at $25.00

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

GRPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Shares of GRPH stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 100,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $899,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 177,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,281.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphite Bio by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.