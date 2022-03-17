Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DSEY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of DSEY opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -11.97. Diversey has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after purchasing an additional 305,201 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,470,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,815,000 after buying an additional 2,074,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,656,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,980,000 after buying an additional 203,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 79.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after buying an additional 1,853,542 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

