NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Insider Sells $1,082,387.42 in Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $1,082,387.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Joseph Mckie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,135,448.56.

NEX opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.43. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.82.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,591 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after buying an additional 2,162,976 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after buying an additional 1,822,786 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,336,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after buying an additional 725,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,771,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,713,000 after buying an additional 186,165 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

