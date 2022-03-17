Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Down 6%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 4,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 641,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on METC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $708.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 10,349.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

