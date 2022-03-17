Insider Buying: Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) CEO Purchases 8,100 Shares of Stock

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,117.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ANIK opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $378.54 million, a P/E ratio of 90.42 and a beta of 1.14. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $48.37.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

ANIK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Anika Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 259,147 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 131.4% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 426,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 242,240 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 49.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after buying an additional 89,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,510,000 after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.