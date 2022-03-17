Deric S. Eubanks Sells 31,241 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stock

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $390.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.68.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.