Veriti Management LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $154.37 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $157.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

