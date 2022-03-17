Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading 6.8% Higher

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.75. 57,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,946,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

