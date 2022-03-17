United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Up 8.5%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) shares were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.00. Approximately 256,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,004,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Get United Airlines alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after acquiring an additional 334,272 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after acquiring an additional 155,874 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in United Airlines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in United Airlines by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.