Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 536,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 15,551,181 shares.The stock last traded at $34.88 and had previously closed at $32.07.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

