Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,742,400 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 2,122,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
CCRDF stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Concordia Financial Group has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.
About Concordia Financial Group (Get Rating)
