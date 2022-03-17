Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $427.09.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $421.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.91.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 26,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.