Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,348 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,159,000 after acquiring an additional 399,577 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,595,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after acquiring an additional 56,077 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,527,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,414,000 after acquiring an additional 191,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 958,720 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

