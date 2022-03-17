Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,690 shares of company stock worth $57,449 in the last ninety days. 42.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 818.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

