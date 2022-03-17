aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $133.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

