aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.97.
Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $133.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.