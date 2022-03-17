TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) PT Raised to $24.00

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered TimkenSteel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $22.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.84.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

