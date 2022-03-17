Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by blooom inc.

blooom inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.2% of blooom inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. blooom inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $543.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $240.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $322.38 and a 12-month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

