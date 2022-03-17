Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,655 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises 4.0% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $121,000.
Shares of XYLD opened at $48.71 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63.
