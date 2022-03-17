Madison Wealth Partners Inc Increases Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. MGE Energy makes up about 1.2% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

MGEE stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

